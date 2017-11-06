Man dies after falling ill in town centre

A man has died after suffering a medical episode outside a betting shop.
A section of Bradshawgate in Leigh was cordoned off after the incident, which occurred shortly before 3pm yesterday (Sunday) outside the William Hill shop.
Police and paramedics attended the incident before the man was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death and a file has been passed to the coroner.
