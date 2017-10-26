Man dies after plunging from high-rise block

An elderly man has died after falling from the 12th floor of a high-rise block of flats.



Police found the body of the 79-year-old at Boyswell House in Scholes at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the site following reports expressing concern for a man's welfare.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) also attended the scene.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will be passed to the coroner.