Man fighting for life after road collision

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in a road collision.

Police are now appealing for information after the pedestrian, who was waiting at a bus stop, was in an incident also involving a Vauxhall Vectra on the main road in Pemberton at around 9am on Tuesday.

He suffered major head injuries and is currently fighting for his life.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) closed Ormskirk Road, Billinge Road and Ellesmere Street, with traffic being diverted away from the scene for several hours.

Investigators are now appealing for the public’s help to discover exactly what happened.

PC Ed Lister, of GMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This collision has left a man in hospital in a serious condition and my thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.

“This happened on a busy commuter road when lots of people would have been around and seen something.

“We have one man in custody but our investigation continues and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 476 of 11/07/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.