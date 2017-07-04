Man had huge cannabis farm

A man will be sentenced after he was caught operating a huge cannabis farm in Wigan.

Maximillian Surrey had been cultivating hundreds of plants, worth between £5,00 to £7,000.

Police found 70kg of the Class B drug being grown on a large scale.

The 27-year-old from Houghton Street, Southport, told police he was running the criminal business to pay off an existing drug debt.

He was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on July 26.