Man hospitalised after large fire at car dealership

A security guard had to be taken to hospital after a large fire broke out at a Wigan car dealership.

Crews were called to the Chorley Nissan business on Pottery Road at around 2.30am on Saturday.

They found some tyres in a compound were alight and the fire had spread to the surrounding fencing and a couple of cars on the premises.

The flames had also reached the fascia boards of the building, which was full of thick black smoke.

The employee on duty at the site was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to hospital for a check-up.

Firefighters had to work quickly to contain the blaze and prevent further damage on the site.

Watch manager Isaac Olurankinse said: "The crews who were there initially did well to stop it spreading as the fire was quite near a diesel tank.

"The building was very heavily smoke-logged. There were used tyres in a storage compound with a fence around it, and that was where the fire had spread."

Three fire engines from Wigan attended the blaze and were at the scene for around two hours.

Police were informed of the fire and were expected to visit on Saturday morning to look at the business' CCTV footage.