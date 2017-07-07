Man hospitalised after town centre stabbing

A 29-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed repeatedly in the legs and buttocks.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 11.50pm last night on Central Park Way outside the Mecure Wigan Oak Hotel.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious, but not life-threatening condition.

The culprit is described as wearing a red baseball cap, black t-shirt with a white square motif and black jogging bottoms.

He was last seen at about 11.35pm on Orchard Street, in Wigan going in the direction of Scholes.

An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to trace the offender.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2882 of 06/07/17.