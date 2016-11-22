Man in court on murder charge

A man has appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with murder.

Joe Wilson, 26, of Brinnington, Stockport, dressed in a grey T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, only spoke to confirm his age and address. He is now due to appear before Manchester Crown Court today with two co-accused.

Michael Blake

Wilson is charged with the murder of 28-year-old Michael Blake in Westhoughton on November 3. He was remanded in custody.

Mr Blake was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Nathan Quigley, 30, of Cleworth Walk, Hulme, has also been charged with the murder of Mr Blake, along with co-accused Nathon Aaron Daniels, 27, of Nottingham Avenue, Stockport.