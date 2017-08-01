Man in critical condition after being hit by van

A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a van at the weekend.

Shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday July 29, a Ford Transit pick-up truck was driving on Darley Road when a pedestrian collided with the truck.

The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old man, was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Detective Constable Elaine Chadwick of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “A man is seriously injured in hospital and we are offering support to his family at this difficult time.

“We’ve launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of this collision and I am urging anyone who saw it, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.