Man in hospital after being assaulted

An investigation is under way after a man was assaulted on a residential street.

Police were called to Penswick Road in Hindley Green shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday to reports of an assault.

When they attended, they found a man with injuries.

A police spokesman said he was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101.