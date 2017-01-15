Man in hospital after being assaulted

An investigation is under way after a man was assaulted on a residential street.
Police were called to Penswick Road in Hindley Green shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday to reports of an assault.
When they attended, they found a man with injuries.
A police spokesman said he was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.