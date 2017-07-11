Man in hospital after road collision

A man has gone to hospital with serious head injuries following a collision.

The pedestrian, who was waiting at a bus stop, was in an incident also involving a Vauxhall Vectra on Ormskirk Road at around 9am on Tuesday.

He suffered major head injuries and was taken for treatment by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have closed Portland Street and traffic is being diverted onto Billinge Road.