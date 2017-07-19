Man injured in rush hour collision

A man has been injured in a crash on a busy rush hour main road.

Eyewitnesses to the incident, which happened on Warrington Road in Ashton at around 6pm, say that the casualty who is believed to have been riding a motorbike, was lying still in the road as two women in hi-vis jackets administered first aid and directed traffic.

The cause of the incident and the extent of the man's injuries remain unknown.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.