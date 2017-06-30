Man jailed after biting police sergeant

A man has been jailed after he went on a violent rampage during which he bit a police sergeant.

Stephen Bailey sunk his teeth into the officer’s lower leg during a struggle at Wigan police station after he refused to return to his cell.

The fracas erupted in the early hours of December 9 after Bailey failed to provide a breath test, having been arrested earlier that day following a police chase.

Bailey, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, shouted and threatened officers when they attempted to administer the test.

The 29-year-old was grabbed by the two officers who attempted to handcuff him, before he began screaming and trying to fight the police.

It was then that one of the officers was thrown to the floor as he attempted to restrain Bailey.

Several more officers came in and piled on the aggressive man after the violence erupted.

A police sergeant claimed Bailey lunged at him and bit his leg, before he retaliated in self defence. Another constable also suffered a hand injury during the melee.

The sergeant commented: “He tried biting my legs, so I kicked him in the face. I’ve never felt so vulnerable.”

Bailey’s solicitor Colin Rawson argued that his client had been worried about being restrained after he was injured when police restrained him during a previous incident.

JPs sentenced Bailey to 17 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.