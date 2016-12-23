Man killed in Wigan horror crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was killed in a Christmas rush hour road accident in Wigan.

The as-yet-unidentified 86-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra near the Buck’s Head hotel on Warrington Road, Abram, at about 4.40pm on Friday (December 23).

The main road was sealed off to traffic as emergency services attended and investigated.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage to come forward.

PC Paul Joynson of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our condolences are with the man’s family as they deal with this devastating loss.

“As we continue with our enquiries, I’m appealing for anyone with information about the collision on Warrington Road to get in contact with the Serious Collision Unit.

“We are working to piece together the exact circumstances that sadly led to the man’s death and need the public’s help to be able to do so.”

Warrington Road was closed for around four hours to allow forensic collision reconstruction to take place.

Anyone with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.