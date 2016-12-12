Man missing without his medication

Officers are trying to find a Standish man who went missing this morning (Monday).

Andrew Carter was last seen at 8.40am on Chorley Road in Standish and has not been in contact with family or friends since.

The 50-year-old has no mobile phone on him or any money and left important medication at home.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black trainers and a black rucksack.

His loved ones are extremely concerned about him and officers are currently doing all they can to find him.

Police Constable Richard Oliver, from GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “We currently have a team of officers working to find Andrew but we need the public’s help in locating him.

“His partner and family are understandably worried and just want to know he is safe.

“Andrew has to take medication daily and our priority is to make sure he is well.

“If you have seen him, or someone matching his description, today then I would urge you to contact us.

“Even if you think the information you have is minor, it could help us find him and take him back home safely.”

Anyone with any information about Andrew’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident number 594 of 12 December 2016.