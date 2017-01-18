Man rescued from fire after neighbour raises alarm

A man was rescued from his home by firefighters after falling asleep while cooking.

A neighbour called for help after hearing a smoke alarm sounding at the house on St Mary’s Road in Aspull at around 10pm on Tuesday.

If it wasn’t for the smoke alarms, we wouldn’t have been alerted. Craig Cubbins

Food in a microwave oven had set on fire after the man fell asleep.

Two firefighters from Wigan wore breathing apparatus to enter the smoke-logged house and get the man out.

He did not appear to be injured but was seen by paramedics.

The microwave oven was damaged but the fire did not spread any further.

Craig Cubbins, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said the incident highlighted the importance of having smoke alarms.

He said: “Unattended cooking seems to be a problem at the moment. People are cooking things and walking off and forgetting about it.

“Smoke alarms are good because they alert people or in this case the neighbour.”

He added: “If it wasn’t for the smoke alarms, we wouldn’t have been alerted.”

The fire service can provide free smoke alarms and carry out home fire safety checks. To book, call 0800 555 815 or go to www.manchesterfire.gov.uk.