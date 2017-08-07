Man rescued from Wigan river

A man had to be rescued by the fire service after ending up in the River Douglas.

The incident happened near the Tesco Extra store on Central Park Way at around noon on Monday.

The man was up to his waist in water and was returned to dry land by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

He was taken for a check-up by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) but is not thought to have suffered any serious injury.

Emergency service vehicles lined the roadside near the busy supermarket, causing some disruption to motorists in the area.

It is not clear how long the man was in the water or how he came to be in the river.