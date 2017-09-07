Man seriously injured in motorbike incident

A motorcyclist is being treated for a serious head injury after he was found trapped under his bike in the street.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the early morning incident at the junction of Wessex Road and Sunderland Place, Marsh Green.

Paramedics called officers to the scene at 6.10am on Thursday after tending to the stricken biker who had apparently been heading towards Marsh Green when he came off the two-wheeler.

A force spokeswoman said that the unnamed man was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, but it was not clear at this stage whether any other vehicle had been involved.

Witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.