Man sought after 19-year-old knocked unconscious

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following the assault of a 19-year-old man.

Police officers are searching for a man who may have travelled to Wigan after assaulting the teenager in the car park of the The Court Leet in Wheatsheaf Walk, Ormskirk, at around 1am on October 30.

A CCTV image of the man police would like to speak to

The victim, from Burscough, was outside the venue when he was approached by another male.

The offender punched the 19-year-old man, knocking him unconscious, before making off in the direction of Ormskirk Police Station.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and severe bruising and needed hospital treatment.

Following investigation we would like to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the incident.

PC Stu Mansfield, of Skelmersdale Police, said: “We are appealing for information after a man was viciously attacked in Ormskirk.

“The victim was knocked unconscious, suffering a fractured eye socket.

“Following enquiries, we want to speak to this man. We believe he left the area after the assault, possibly travelling to Wigan.

“If you recognise him, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SB1604474.