Man stabbed outside busy nightclub

Police officers have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed during a large scale brawl in Leigh at the weekend.

Officers were called to the incident outside Bar Quaye on King Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the victim suffered serious injuries, the extent of which are not yet clear. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and has been released while the investigation continues. A 25-year-old male is also in custody.

Anyone with information can call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.