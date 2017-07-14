Man steals engagement rings from Wigan jewellers

Detectives are investigating after a man snatched thousands of pounds of jewellery from a Wigan store.

A man entered a jewellers on Tyldesley Arcade on Friday, June 9 posing as a customer looking to buy an engagement ring.

When the staff member was distracted, the man swiped the rings and fled the scene.

He also targeted a jewellers in Oldham's Town Square shopping centre on Saturday, July 8 just before 12.30pm.

A man walked into the store posing as a genuine customer and asked to look at two high value rings before snatching them out of the staff member’s hand and fleeing the scene towards the market.

Police are treating the incidents as linked and are now appealing for the public’s help for information.

Detective Constable Andrew Day, of GMP’s Oldham Borough, said: “This man has posed as a legitimate customer before stealing high value rings and fleeing.

“While it is fortunate that no weapons were used, it was a frightening experience for the staff who were simply trying to earn an honest living.

“We believe that these two incidents may be linked and we need the public’s help to trace the person responsible.

“These happened in the middle of the day in two busy shopping areas of Oldham and Wigan when people would’ve been around and may have seen something.

“If you were in the area at the time and know anything that could help our investigation then I’d urge you to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1012 of 09/06/17 or 1034 of 08/07/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.