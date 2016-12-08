Man taken to hospital after head-on smash

A man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries after being cut free from his car following a horror head-on smash.

The 29-year-old was driving a Ford Fiesta which was involved in a collision with a van on Manchester Road in Astley.

Firefighters had to cut the door and roof off the wrecked car to free the man, who was put on a spinal board and taken to hospital with leg and arm injuries and suspected head injuries.

The rescue operation took around 40 minutes and police had to close Manchester Road in both directions following the collision, which happened at about 10pm on Wednesday December 7.

It is believed the car was travelling towards Tyldesley and the van was heading in the direction of Leigh when the incident occurred.

The driver and passenger in the van were both shaken but unhurt.

Crew manager Dave Farrington from Atherton fire station said: “The car was a mess, badly smashed. We were there about 40 minutes extricating the driver.

“We don’t really know the circumstances but the two vehicles have come together and obviously the car has come off worst.”

The road remained closed for around an hour.

Crews from Atherton and Leigh stations and a technical rescue unit all attended the scene.