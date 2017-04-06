Man threatened to petrol bomb house

A Wigan man threatened to petrol bomb his then girlfriend’s house the day after assaulting her in a drunken state, a court heard.

Nathan McGuire, who is said to be “embarrassed and ashamed” of his behaviour, was hit with a restraining order and will have to carry out unpaid work.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to two assault charges and one of sending a threatening communication at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

A victim impact statement read to the court from his former partner Jade Ainscough said she was “disgusted” with how she had been treated and she “did not know if she could trust another lad ever again.”

The court heard McGuire, of Seven Drive, Norley Hall, grabbed her by the hair, pushed her and then punched a wall at the side of her head when she had threatened to report him to police for assault in October of last year.

The second assault charge related to an incident last month when the defendant was said to have been extremely drunk celebrating his 21st birthday.

Ms Ainscough was looking after McGuire because she was concerned for his welfare because of the state he was in, the court was told.

He lashed out and tried to head-butt and punched her causing bruising and swelling to her face.

The following day Ms Ainscough sent a picture of her injuries to her boyfriend to “show what he had done” as she knew he would not remember, said Katie Beattie, prosecuting.

In a phone call minutes later McGuire told her “if you go to the police I’m going to petrol bomb the house with your grandfather in it.”

In police interview he said he could not remember what had happened and he had consumed a 70cl bottle of Jack Daniel’s whisky

Bob Toppin, defending, told the court: “He has no recollection of what happened, he’s not an alcoholic and is a very lightweight drinker.

“He got absolutely out of his skull, is how they say it locally, and can’t remember anything that took place.

“He is embarrassed and ashamed, I can offer remorse in bucket fulls. He’s not a violent man and if he lives to be 100 he will regret these incidents everyday.”

In relation to the first assault, Mr Toppin told the court his client had reacted to the victim saying she was going to submit false claims against him relating to serious assaults.

He said: “I’m told this lady has given as good as she got and (the defendant’s) family were asking if he should make a formal complaint about her.

“He accepts the relationship is over and doesn’t dispute the restraining order. He is a hard-working young man.”

The bench imposed a community order on McGuire with a requirement to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 15 days rehabilitation.

The restraining order relating to Ms Ainscough will be enforced for two years and he will pay costs of £370, £200 of which will go to the victim.