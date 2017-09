Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man.



Dale Stuart Stanley, 23, is wanted in connection with seven domestic-related offences, including threats to kill, assault, and breaching a restraining order.

He is from Leigh and has links to Bolton and St Helens.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.