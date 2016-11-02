Police are trying to trace a man wanted on recall to prison.

Anthony Wright, 31, is wanted after an incident where a man was assaulted after being falsely imprisoned in Skelmersdale on Wednesday, October 12th.

Wright was on licence at this time and has therefore been recalled to prison.

DC Dawn Croucher from Skelmersdale CID Said: “We need anyone who may have seen Anthony Wright or who knows where he is to get in touch.

“We are actively looking for him and so I would urge Wright himself, if he sees this appeal, to hand himself in at his nearest police station.

“I would ask the public not to approach him.”

Wright is described as white, 5ft 9in tall of stocky build with shaved hair

He is known to have links to Tanhouse in Skelmersdale, Scholes in Wigan and Merseyside.

Anyone with information can call us on 101. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.