Man who died after four-car crash is named

A man who died following a collision has been named.

Shortly after 5.15pm yesterday (Thursday), police were called to Blackrod Bypass (A6), near to the junction with Station Road, to reports of a collision involving four vehicles.

An Isuzu 4x4 pick-up truck was travelling along Blackrod Bypass when it was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa, a black Mercedes CLA, and a black Audi A4.

It is believed the driver of the Isuzu, who has now been formally identified as 59-year-old James Robert Ashworth, fell ill the wheel.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died later last night.

The two female passengers travelling in the Isuzu sustained minor injuries and both were taken to hospital.

A 57-year-old woman, the driver of the Vauxhall, suffered an arm injury, and a 61-year-old man, the driver of the Mercedes, suffered abdominal injuries. Both were taken to hospital but are now back home recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 and quote the reference number 1512 of 05/01/17.