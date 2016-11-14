Man who recorded himself sexually abusing children jailed for more than six years

A man who recorded himself sexually abusing children has been jailed for more than six years.

Mark Rosiek, 35, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday (Nov 11) after pleading guilty to nine counts of sexual activity with children.

The sentence reflects the seriousness of the abuse that young boys endured at the hands of Rosiek over a number of years DC Ian Pennington

He was imprisoned for six years and eight months and given an indefinite Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Police learned of Rosiek’s offences when on 18 November 2014 videos were recovered showing him sexually abusing young boys.

The videos were dated between 2012 and 2014.

A boy, then 16-years-old, was identified from the footage and spoke with police in Wigan in November 2015, confirming that he and other young boys were sexually abused by Rosiek.

The boy told police that he and other boys had been taken to Rosiek’s home address on Old Castle Avenue, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Staffordshire.

Detective Constable Ian Pennington, of GMP’s Wigan Phoenix Child Sexual Exploitation team, said: “The sentence reflects the seriousness of the abuse that young boys endured at the hands of Rosiek over a number of years.

“I want to commend the boys who spoke with GMP officers for their bravery in detailing the awful way in which they were sexually exploited and reliving those disturbing occasions.

“In speaking about their experiences, they have helped bring Rosiek to justice and achieve a positive outcome for all the boys who suffered at his hands.

“Rosiek is a predatory individual who took advantage of impressionable children and even took them to Alton Towers in order to gain their trust.

“This case demonstrates that we take all reports of child sexual exploitation very seriously and will do everything in our power to ensure offenders feel the full weight of the law.”

Project Phoenix is a multi-agency response to CSE across the whole of Greater Manchester.

The project brings together police, local authorities, NHS and third sector organisations, using their collective expertise to safeguard vulnerable young people at risk of exploitation and target those who would try to exploit them.

Please visit www.itsnotokay.co.uk for information for children, young people, parents, carers and professionals on how to spot the signs of child sex exploitation and what to do about it.