Man who sexually abused four girls is behind bars

A man who sexually abused children as young as five over 29 years has been jailed.

Warren Kirkby, 61, of Westleigh Lane, Westleigh, sexually abused four girls between 1977 and 2006.

Kirkby is a sexual predator who abused children for decades Det Con Stuart Round

Some of them were only five and six years old when the abuse started.

It came to light when one of the victims called police to make a report against Kirkby of sexual abuse in June 2014.

He has now been jailed for 12 years after appearing before Bolton Crown Court.

Kirkby pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing to a range of sexual offences, including indecency with a child, indecent assault on a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Det Con Stuart Round, from the police’s Bolton division, said: “Firstly, I want to commend the victims’ bravery for supporting our investigations, during what has been a difficult time.

“The effect this has had on them has been profound, but with their help, we have been able to ensure Kirkby is behind bars and cannot prey on any more young girls.

“This has been a difficult and harrowing enquiry that has taken three years for justice to finally be found for these victims.

“Kirkby is a sexual predator who abused children for decades. This sentence reflects the fact that if you commit serious sexual offences, time will not be a hiding place and eventually you will be caught.”