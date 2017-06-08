Man wielded Samurai sword in the street

A man has admitted to walking down a Wigan street armed with a Samurai sword.
David Kenneth Collier appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to the charge that without lawful excuse he had with him in a public place an offensive weapon.
The 34-year-old, of Brook House, Scholes, was arrested after an incident in Gidlow Lane.
The justices committed him to Bolton Crown Court where he will be sentenced by judge on June 21.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.