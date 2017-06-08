Man wielded Samurai sword in the street

A man has admitted to walking down a Wigan street armed with a Samurai sword.

David Kenneth Collier appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to the charge that without lawful excuse he had with him in a public place an offensive weapon.

The 34-year-old, of Brook House, Scholes, was arrested after an incident in Gidlow Lane.

The justices committed him to Bolton Crown Court where he will be sentenced by judge on June 21.