Manchester bombing: Man arrested in Wigan released without charge

A man arrested in Wigan in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing has been released say police.

The 33-year-old, who was dramatically arrested in the town centre on May 24, has been released from custody.

As it stands, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which ten people have been released without charge.

A total of eight men remain in custody for questioning.

Also released was a 20-year-old man arrested in Cheetham Hill on May 27.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi’s brother Ismail, 23, was released on Monday evening.

Earlier today, police revealed bomber Abedi may have stored items used to assemble the device in a Nissan Micra, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police said “significant evidence” was found in the white car, which has an “R” registration plate and was seized from Devell House in Rusholme on Friday.

The force issued photos of the car and a red and black holdall and appealed for anyone who recognised either to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said police were continuing to track the movements Abedi made in the days leading up to the May 22 attack, which killed 22 people, including seven children.

He said: “Our investigation has also revealed that Abedi made repeated trips to and from this car between May 18 and 22 and we believe he was taking items from the car to help assemble the device.

“The car was sold by a previous keeper on April 13 2017.

‘’Abedi left the country on April 15 and it is vital that we understand what happened to this car during these few days between April 13 and 15.

“We need to know who was in the car and where the car went. You may have seen the car and not realised at the time but it could have stopped at a newsagents or a supermarket - did you see the car and its occupants during these dates?”

Mr Jackson said it was “vital” officers exhausted all lines of enquiry to establish how other people were involved in planning the attack.

He added: “We also appeal to anyone who knew Abedi or his close associates to come forward. Did you notice anything suspicious about him or people he associated with? This information could be vital in piecing together what happened.”