Map shows no-go zone for double killer Darren Pilkington

This map shows an exclusion zone around Wigan borough which a notorious double killer is forbidden to enter.

Darren Pilkington will be released from jail at some point this month, having served 10 years for the manslaughter of his 19-year-old girlfriend Carly Fairhurst.

Double killer Darren Pilkington

But the 35-year-old, who was previously imprisoned for killing his friend Paul Akister, must abide by a whole set of conditions for at least the next decade - otherwise he will find himself back behind bars.

These include being forbidden to attempt any contact with his victim’s immediate family and to enter the zone which is roughly described by the M6, M61 and East Lancashire Road. The 400-square-mile area covers the whole of Wigan borough plus parts of Warrington, Chorley and Bolton to keep him an extra safe distance from Hindley where Carly’s parents Trevor and Sheila live.

Any attempt to contact the couple, their son Michael, his partner Shelley Grimshaw or their children will be a breach of his licence.

The Fairhursts have asked the public to be their eyes and ears, reporting immediately to the police any sightings of Pilkington within the area from which he is banned or any other behaviour which may constitute a breach of his licence.

Other restrictions with which he must comply include initially living at an approved probation hostel and be subject to a curfew between 9pm and 7am; he must also sign in daily at the hostel at both 11am and 4pm. The hostel residency and curfew will be reviewed regularly by his offender manager and if there are any amendments made the Fairhursts will be notified.

Under the relatively new Clare’s Law, if Pilkington forms a romantic relationship, he must inform the authorities. He will undergo regular drug and alcohol tests and officials will also be looking out for any unusual changes in behaviour. Pilkington also has to complete a number of courses while in the hostel.

Failure to abide by any of the above licence conditions will see the parole board deciding how much longer he needs to spend back inside. Once released again, the licence “clock” would then revert to 10 years.

The Fairhursts have already voiced concerns that he will breach his licence, even fearing he might end another life.

Carly Fairhurst

And on the release though, Mr Fairhurst said: “We are desperately disappointed that he is out. He is obviously going to breach his conditions; I just hope against hope that no-one else is coming to harm when he does.

“We want everyone to remember the area he is not allowed into round here and to know what the conditions of his licence are so that if anyone sees him doing something he shouldn’t, they can ring 999.”

In January 2006 Pilkington pushed Carly downstairs at a house they were minding for a friend in Ince and then left her all night with grave injuries from which she never recovered. Initially he was charged with murder, although the prosecution later accepted a manslaughter admission.