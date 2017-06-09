Masked thieves rob post office

Police have released CCTV images after a post office was robbed by masked thieves.

The three masked men targeted the Post Office on Johnson Street, Tyldesley, shortly after 9am yesterday (Thursday June 8).

The men broke into the post office and stole a significant amount of cash before fleeing in a car, where a fourth man was waiting.

Police launched an investigation and have released an image of a car they want to trace in connection with the robbery.

Detective Constable Adam Jones of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “Fortunately no-one was hurt during the robbery, but the staff in the Post Office were shocked to be confronted by masked men.

“If you recognise the car or saw it in the area around the time of the robbery, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 503 8/6/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.