Megan and her gang hit the road

Caring children are getting on their bikes to raise money for terminally-ill patients.

Eight-year-old Megan Boland has decided to cycle from Southport to Wigan in a fund-raising challenge for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

She is being joined by five of her young friends and neighbours on Woodview Close in Winstanley.

They are Rowan Thomas, six, Rebecca Fairhurst, seven, Rachel Fairhurst, nine, Evie Thomas, eight, and Chloe Pennington, seven.

The group, along with their parents, will get on the train to Southport and cycle back along the canal on Sunday, October 15.

Megan, a pupil at St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School, wanted to do something to help the Hindley-based hospice after relatives were treated there.

She had seen her father John Boland, who runs JSBeFit fitness centre in Marus Bridge, and stepfather Neil Wood do their own fund-raisers and decided to do her bit.

Mr Wood, who is married to Megan’s mum Yvonne, said: “I’m really proud. It’s not something we have pushed her into, it was her own idea.

“It will be her first time raising money for the hospice. Her dad’s gym does something every year and I have done a few things.”

The bike ride will be a challenge for Megan as she is new to cycling, but she is determined to use pedal power to make a difference.

Mr Wood said: “She has only really been cycling for about six months to a year. She had a bad fall from her bike and is getting back on.

“I think it’s something she could get involved in with the other kids.”

