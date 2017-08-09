Men arrested after heroin found in dumped car

Two men have been arrested in Wigan after police found drugs in an abandoned car.

On Tuesday, August 8, officers from the Wigan Response Team followed a vehicle around the Darlington Street East area of Wigan.

The car was eventually dumped on Patricroft Road in Ince and two suspects were arrested. Police found 10 wraps of heroin, one wrap of cocaine and a “quantity” of cannabis all ready to be sold.

The two men remain in custody.

An officer from GMP Wigan West said: "I know this has been a concern for residents in this area and reports have been made, this is a good result for the people of this area to see two drug dealers and their drugs removed from the streets."