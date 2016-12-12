Men in hospital after car crashes into garden

Three men were seriously injured when a car crashed into a tree and a garden wall early this morning.

The white Vauxhall Corsa went off the road on The Avenue in Leigh and came to a stop in a garden.

The emergency services were called at 3.05am and police, paramedics and the fire service all attended.

Three men were inside the car and firefighters cut off both the front and passenger rear doors to get them out.

They were all conscious and breathing but suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

One man, the driver, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.