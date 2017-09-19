Menaced by jungle next door to Wigan home

A frustrated resident has demanded Wigan Council clear up a wilderness it owns next to her house.

Rebecca Hughes claims the overgrown patch of land is encroaching on her Billinge home’s garden and damaging her fencing.

She is particularly annoyed by ground sliding onto her property as she has just invested in an expensive and major redevelopment of her own outdoor space.

The authority says it has now got the plot on Cob Moor Avenue on its radar and will be sending staff out to assess the issues are and take action.

But Rebecca says the land has been a jungle for more than a decade and criticised the lack of remedial work.

She said: “I’ve not really seen anyone doing any work all the time I’ve lived here. The land is now sliding into my garden. I’ve just spent about £6,000 getting a landscaper in to sort the garden out. They’ve done their best but said this wants sorting or it will just keep falling into the garden.

“Weeds are also growing through the fence into my shed. It shouldn’t really be me who is having to sort all this out. I’ve rung the council a few times over the years and nothing happens, and other neighbours have tried to get in touch as well. It is an eyesore and something needs to be done about it.”

Council assistant director for environmental services Paul Barton said: “This area has been listed as an area for our green spaces team to investigate and complete a clean-up. We would always encourage people to report to us any issues with overgrown areas.”

Problems can be reported on the Report It app or the council's website