Messages pour in for 'beautiful girl' in critical care following glamping pod blaze

A Wigan woman is in critical care after being trapped inside a glamping pod which caught fire.

Lydia Wadsworth, from Ashton, is currently being treated at Whiston Hospital for burns and a “severely” damaged respiratory system following the blaze.

The former Cansfield High School pupil’s Facebook was updated by family members to let her friends know about her progress.

They posted: “Just to let you all know Lydia is currently be nursed in Critical Care at Whiston Hospital following being trapped in a fire in a Glamping Pod.

“She can’t speak as she has a ventilation pipe which blocks her voice box, however she has written to ask if we’d write a message to her friends and family thanking them for their kind wishes at such a difficult time.

“She has seven per cent burns to her right arm and severe damage to her respiratory system but is making positive progress which is what we are trying to focus on.

“The nursing team here are outstanding and we cannot praise them enough for their efforts since she’s been admitted. Thanks again for all your well wishes, both ourselves and Lydia really appreciate them. Love Lydia and family.”

Hundreds of messages have poured in for the “beautiful girl” as she recovers with family and friends by her side.

One family member wrote: “I am so so sorry to hear about Lydia please give her our love and best wishes what a shock for everyone our beautiful girl l will phone you later in the week you are all in our prayers and thoughts.”

Leila Gibbons, a close friend of Lydia’s wrote: “I couldn't be prouder of how strong you have been so far, with you every single step of the way all of you. PS you looked as beautiful as ever today, I love you forever my bestie.”

More information to follow.