Messages pour in for Wigan teen seriously injured in Manchester bomb

Thousands of love-filled messages have poured in for a Wigan teenager who was seriously-injured in the Manchester terror attack.

Lucy Jarvis, a 17-year-old former Standish High School student, has been at Salford Royal Hospital since the attack after suffering life-threatening leg and stomach injuries.

Her cousin has now spoken out for the first time since the attack, asking people to send their well wishes to the teen who was "touch and go" and only woke from a week-long induced coma on Thursday.

He is encouraging others to share her story in the hope of reaching out to some of her favourite music idols and to read her messages of love and support.

Matt Jarvis, Lucy's cousin, posted an emotive status on Facebook calling her the "bravest girl he has ever known."

In the post, which was shared almost 15,000 times in just eight short hours, Matt said: "This is the first time I have posted since the Manchester bombings on 22nd May, due to discretion of my family as we were unsure of what was going to happen.

"My little cousin Lucy Jarvis was horrifically caught up in the incident, taking the full blast to her legs and stomach. She underwent multiple operations after the attack, and it has been touch and go. She woke up on Thursday after being in an induced coma for almost a week. I went to Salford Royal hospital to visit her today in the ICU ward, and she had the brightest smile I have ever seen on her face.

"She was chatting, laughing and smiling away while I was there, even though she still must be in so much pain, and have so many questions. She has been the bravest girl I have ever known, and I am so proud to have her as part of my family.

"I have had the idea of if everyone who has read this could send her a message wishing her well, and maybe just maybe if we can all share this status and try and get it trending, it may reach one of the artists she loves so dearly, and maybe even get a message from them to her. I know that would make her world. I know this is a long shot, but it's worth a try.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the 22 who didn't make it, the injured, and the families and friends.

"Don't look back in anger, look forward with love."

The post has received an immense response from members of the public from all over the UK.

Joan Siddron commented: "You are so brave and beautiful you will dance again in no time and be at many concerts."

Kath Franklin also wrote: "We're all behind you Lucy you're a very strong and beautiful young lady."

Marie Em added: "Wow.... just wow, You are a stunning young lady Lucy. X Hope you are feeling better very soon. X Thinking of you. X Keep fighting, u will be just fine."

During the horrific attack Lucy was dragged to safety by a steward working at Manchester Arena. Her family have already been in touch with the brave staff who helped to save Lucy's life, to thank them for their efforts.