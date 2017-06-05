Millions in the ‘gas’ pipeline

Millions of pounds are being spent replacing thousands of gas pipes across the region including Wigan borough.

Half a million kilometeres of ageing iron gas mains have been renewed across the region at a cost of £77.5 million·

The work, which involved the replacement of almost 20 kilometres in Wigan, will keep gas flowing until the end of the century

Teams from Cadent, formerly known as National Grid Gas Distribution, and its contractors work closely with local authorities to schedule work to times that minimise inconvenience. Customer teams ensure letters are sent to every property affected by each project before work starts.

The company, which ensures gas reaches 2.7m homes across Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside and Cheshire, is replacing iron mains with tough hard-wearing plastic that will last at least 80 years and require little or no maintenance.

Steve Murray, who heads up Cadent’s gas mains replacement programme in the North West, said: “Our job is to keep the energy flowing to homes and businesses across the region. This is a major investment. It will ensure that local people continue to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies to heat their homes, cook their meals and power their businesses for decades to come.”

Before work begins they also knock door-to-door, to explain the work and learn if people have specific issues to accommodate. If anyone has enquiries about gas mains replacement work in their area they can call 0161 703 1000 / 1010. To find out more www.bettergaspipes.co.uk.