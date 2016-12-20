Mindless yobs wreck bus shelters in Wigan

Transport bosses warned they have a “zero tolerance approach” to vandalism after bus shelters were targeted in Wigan.

Glass was smashed at shelters on Parsons Walk and Mesnes Park Terrace.

Most shelters are maintained by JC Decaux, while 800 are owned by Transport For Greater Manchester.

A TfGM spokesman said: “With close to 4,500 bus shelters across Greater Manchester we rely on members of the public to report any incidents of vandalism so we can try to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“Vandals should be aware that we will not tolerate this behaviour and will work with Greater Manchester Police to bring about any necessary criminal prosecutions.”

Contact busstop@tfgm.com or 0161 244 1720 to report damage.