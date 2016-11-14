Missing boy back home

A Wigan schoolboy has returned home after going missing for the night.

Callum Smith, 13, was last seen outside Wigan Youth Zone on Sunday evening at around 8.55pm prompting an urgent appeal on social media by his relatives

A post from his auntie Jo Crolla on facebook appealing for his return stated: “If anyone sees this lad please message me, he’s not come home and we are worried sick. He has been reported missing to the police. Can’t imagine what my sister and brother-in-law are going through.”

Callum, who is from the Wigan area and recently started at Byrchall High School, returned home at lunchtime today (Monday).

His mum Richelle Smith said: “Callum is now home safe and well. Hungry, cold and filthy but he’s home. Thankyou all so much.”