Missing woman's disappearance is 'completely out of character'

Police say they are "extremely worried" about a woman who has not been seen since Friday.

Louise Holohan, 26, was last seen leaving Manchester Airport at around 4pm on Friday.

A CCTV image of Louise Holohan leaving the airport

It was thought she may have been making her way to Padiham, but she did not turn up and has not been seen since.

Louise has connections to Wigan and Leigh, as well as the Bootle area of Merseyside.

Sgt Andy Horne, of Blackburn police, said: “It is completely out of character for Louise to go missing and we, and her friends and family, are becoming extremely worried about her.

“We would now ask that anybody who has seen her gets in touch as soon as possible. In particular we would ask anybody who was in terminal one of Manchester Airport on Friday evening to cast their minds back. Louise was carrying quite a distinctive red handbag and somebody may recall having seen her.”

Louise Holohan

She is described as white, of slim build, with very long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white, lace crop top, black skinny jeans, a black Monte Claire jacket and black pumps. She was carrying a red handbag and a pink hand luggage-sized suitcase.

Anybody with information about Louise's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1593 of September 8.