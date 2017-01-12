Mission to find missing Mitch

Dogs - sadly - go missing all the time. But rarely can the search to find them be as extensive as the hunt for much-loved Mitch at the weekend.

On Sunday more than 70 people and their four-legged friends joined the search for the missing pooch.

Mitch has been missing from Beech Hill since New Year's Eve

They gathered at the pavilion at Mesnes Park, many carrying posters and even a banner.

They were looking for shih tzu Mitch, who disappeared from his home on Dawson Avenue, Beech Hill, during a party on New Year’s Eve.

He escaped through an open door when fireworks were launched at midnight and was seen running towards the park.

His owners Nick and Carole Giddings organised the event as their own searches, leaflets and appeals on social media have so far proved to be fruitless.

Carole said: “We had not even met lots of the people who came before and we are extremely grateful to them for taking time to help us.

“People took time to do a door-to-door search of the area where Mitch went missing - Springfield Street, Barnsley Street, Hodges Street, Gidlow Lane, Whitley and surrounding areas - which was amazing.

“People went round with pictures knocking on doors to see if anyone had seen him, mainly done to access people who are not on social media.

“However, we have still not had any news or sightings of Mitch since New Year’s Eve.”