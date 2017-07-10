Mobile phone driver menace in spotlight

Wigan drivers using their mobiles at the wheel were being targeted today in a new week-long police crackdown.

Under new laws introduced in March, motorists caught using a phone while driving receive six points on their licence and a £200 fine: double the previous fines before the change in the law.

The legislation also means that new drivers caught using a mobile while driving, could have their licence revoked for a first offence under the New Driver Act.

Chief Insp Tariq Butt said: “Unfortunately a small number of drivers continue to put lives at risk by using a mobile phone while driving. Their blatant disregard for the safety of fellow road users and pedestrians needs to be addressed.”