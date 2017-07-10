Mobile phone driver menace in spotlight

Wigan drivers using their mobiles at the wheel were being targeted today in a new week-long police crackdown.
Under new laws introduced in March, motorists caught using a phone while driving receive six points on their licence and a £200 fine: double the previous fines before the change in the law.
The legislation also means that new drivers caught using a mobile while driving, could have their licence revoked for a first offence under the New Driver Act.
Chief Insp Tariq Butt said: “Unfortunately a small number of drivers continue to put lives at risk by using a mobile phone while driving. Their blatant disregard for the safety of fellow road users and pedestrians needs to be addressed.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.