Morning road smash leads to drugs arrest

A man has been arrested for a drugs offence after being involved in a road smash.



Officers were called at around 9.15am today (Thursday) to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Fiesta on High Street in Standish.

On arrival, police found a 32-year-old man with minor injuries, just outside The Globe Inn pub.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion with intent to supply. Traffic was at a standstill while officers dealt with the rush hour incident.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 490 of 26/10/17.

Alternatively, the public can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.