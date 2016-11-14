Motorway chaos after accident involving lorry

An overturned lorry has led to long delays for motorists using the M6 just past Wigan.

Northbound traffic has ground to a halt following the accident near to junction 29.

Police and ambulance services are on the scene and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

The M65 is also affected upto junction 9.

Highways England have offered this diversion information: ‘Northbound traffic on the M6 is advised to take exit at junction 29 and follow the hollow diamond diversion. Take the M65 westbound and at the roundabout join the A6 towards Preston. Then take the A59 eastbound and rejoin the M6 at junction 31.

Northbound traffic on the M61 is advised to exit at junction 9 and take the M65 westbound and then follow the same diversion as above.’

In a statement they also said: “A HGV loaded with plastic crates has overturned between J30 and J31 blocking all four lanes. Highways England is working with emergency services to get the carriageway re-opened safely as soon as possible.

The HGV will need to be lifted from the scene and following that, a large diesel and oil spillage across all four lanes will need to be cleaned from the carriageway. So a time of re-opening cannot be anticipated at this stage.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The motorway is closed while we work with other services to clear the road. The driver of the lorry does not have any serious injuries.”

North West Motorway Police say specialist recovery equipment is being used to clear the vehicle.