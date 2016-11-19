Motorway mayhem sparks call for caution after crashes

Motorists have been urged to drive safe following a series of crashes on the motorway network.

Police say they have dealt with 'multiple' crashes on the M6 between junctions 33 and 28 today, while a rolling roadblock was being used following 'numerous' accidents on the M61 southbound between junction eight and six.

They happened amid sporadic downpours of both snow and sleet across the region, while heavy hail also fell over the Fylde coast, leaving the roads treacherous at high speed.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue service called for motorists to drive safely in the challenging road conditions after crews were called to junction 26 of the M6, southbound for Wigan, at around 8.15am, when two cars crashed and burst into flames.

At around 10am, at junction 28 northbound for Leyland, there were further delays after a car overturned.

One motorist said there was debris on the M61, close to the services at Horwich, at around 12.30pm, while another described several 'bumps' as cars 'slammed on for queues'.

Motorists vented after being caught in jams on the M61

A spokesman for the North West Motorway Police said numerous crashes close to junction six of the M61 had caused the rolling roadblock, and said traffic would be released as soon as possible.