Mountain trek in memory of Jayne

Loved ones of a woman who died from cancer have scaled Wales’s highest peak to raise money in her memory.

Jayne Rigby, from Leigh, was just 42 when she lost her 15-month battle with an ovarian tumour in December last year.

Nine months on, her family and work friends, who describe her as “one of a kind,” channelled their grief into climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money for The Christie hospital which cared for her before she died.

Stacey Talent, who works at the Usdaw union in Warrington, described her former colleague as “hilariously funny” and “like a second mother. Jayne was one of a kind. I don’t think any of us will meet anyone like that ever again.

“She was such a big character, she really is sadly missed in the office. Jayne had the best smile. She was off when she had her first lot of treatment but after that she worked near enough up until her death.”

The group of more than 20 of Jayne’s nearest and dearest trekked the Llanberis path up Snowdon which is the longest return route. Each member of the party’s level of fitness varied from the others’ and the path was chosen so that everyone who wanted to could take part.

A JustGiving appeal, set up by Jayne’s husband Darren, has already made more than £3,000 for The Christie. Stacey said: “She received really good care from them. It is a really great charity. We weren’t expecting her to go. It’s an awful disease.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-rigby4