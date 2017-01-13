Move today and save cash

Homebuyers could save around £9,000 on the cost of a property - if they are willing to live at “unlucky” number 13 - research suggests.

Nearly one in three homeowners would be less likely to buy a house if it was at number 13, according to a new survey.

But buyers who are not put off may be able to find a bargain, as analysis found homes with this number are typically £8,974 cheaper than the average UK property, which is valued at £300,012.

The research, released to coincide with Friday the 13th, found that more than two-fifths of people consider themselves to be superstitious.

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said they would not exchange or complete on, or even move into, a property on Friday the 13th.

Nearly half of people have a lucky number, and a further one in five would be more likely to buy a property if it featured their favoured digits.

While seven was found to be the most popular lucky number, the research also found that many people believe the number 13 attracts good luck rather than bad.

Thirteen was identified as the next most popular lucky number in the survey, after seven.

Analysis of numbers on property websites also found that number one tends to be the most expensive door number, with the first home on the street typically valued at £319,318.

Number 100 tends to be the next most expensive property, with an average value of £311,107, with number two ranked in third place, with a typical value of £308,468.

Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla who commissioned the report, said there could be opportunities for buyers to secure a bargain today - a date when some other buyers may be put off making decisions.

He added: “Our research shows that properties at number 13 are around 3% cheaper than the average UK property, which could provide a significant saving on homes with high asking prices.”

The top 10 most expensive house numbers, according to analysis, with the average property value: 1. One: £319,318; 2: 100, £311,107; 3: Two, £308,468; 4: Three, £304,607; 5: 70, £303,632; 6: Four, £301,709; 7: 93, £300,727; 8: Five, £300,560; 9: 55, £300,261; 10: 79, £297,978