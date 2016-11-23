MP’s calls for pension credit extension

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has backed plans for the thousands of women affected by state pension changes to be given pension credit.

Ms Nandy (pictured) and fellow borough MP Yvonne Fovargue have been key supporters of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign.

The proposal to grant pension credit would “alleviate some of the worst of the impacts” with so many having been left out of pocket by controversial changes to previous schemes, the MP said.

Ms Nandy told the Evening Post: “The lack of notice given to 1950s women regarding changes in the state pension age by the Government has left many facing real hardship.

“Women in Wigan should not have to bear the brunt of Tory economic mismanagement. The Labour Party is calling on the Government to implement these plans in the Autumn Statement, to give vulnerable women in Wigan some stability until their delayed state pension is available. The concession would operate for affected women up to 2022.

“It is vital that action takes place now, to end the hardship faced by women who have worked all their lives, but find that they have had their retirement plans torn up.

“I will continue to fight for vulnerable women in Wigan who have been failed by the Tories.”

Earlier this month Wigan’s council chamber voiced its support for the Waspi campaign following a motion from Coun Jo Platt.

It called for “fair transitional payments” to be put in place for those who have had their “retirement dreams shattered.”