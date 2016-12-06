MP’s consumer rights backing

A borough MP pledged her support to a campaign to help protect consumer rights.

Makerfield’s Yvonne Fovargue backed National Consumer Week, a campaign to help people solve problems with faulty goods like TVs, laptops and mobile phones.

Research from Citizens Advice has revealed that two thirds of people had a problem with defective electrical goods in the last two years.

However, one in four people was turned away by retailers when they tried to get a refund, a replacement or get their item repaired.

Ms Fovargue voiced her concerns that people weren’t getting the redress for faulty products to which they were entitled and urged consumers to contact Citizens Advice if they needed further help.

“As people hit the shops for Christmas, it is important that they get to know their consumer rights so they can return faulty items in the confidence that shops have a duty to help them,” she said.

The research also shows that persistence pays off, with 61 per cent of people who were initially turned away going on to get some form of solution.

The findings suggest that both shoppers and retailers may not be aware of their rights and responsibilities around faulty electrical goods. Items bought in the last 30 days can be returned for a full refund, and customers are entitled to a repair or replacement on goods up to six months after purchase.

Ms Fovargue has championed several consumer rights initiatives over the past week. She recently accused the rent-to-own sector of being an “exploitative cash cow” after shocking new figures revealed that almost half of customers fall into arrears on rent-to-own agreements.

National Consumer Week is run by the Consumer Protection Partnership. Further information on rights as a consumer can be found at www.citizensadvice.org.uk